14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Lake Ontario

The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Acting Insp. Dan Pravica said the boy was swimming with a friend when he began to struggle and went under the water. While the boy was wearing shorts at the time of the incident, Pravica said it is unclear if he and his friend went to the water on Sunday with the intention of swimming.The teen is believed to be a resident of Toronto, he added.

Drowning Lake Ontario Ashbridges Bay Park Swimming Rescue Efforts

