The Sault Area Hospital Foundation 5 Car Draw Returns with Bigger Prizes

The Sault Area Hospital Foundation 5 Car Draw is back for its 34th year in a row — and this year it's bigger than ever with a new live grand prize draw at Station Mall on June 25.
With $335,288 in prizes this year, packages include some of the widest selection offered to-date. The top prize this year provides the winner with a choice of a Ford Mach-E Mustang or $65,000 cash. Tickets are available now, and full prize packages can be seen at www.5car.ca.
Since its inception in 1989, 5 Car Draw has raised over $5 million to support local healthcare. As the biggest single fundraiser for Sault Area Hospital Foundation, the proceeds of this draw continue to fund the purchase of medical equipment at Sault Area Hospital.
