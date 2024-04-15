Youth curfew lifted in Alice Springs after escalating violence

The outback town of Alice Springs is waking from its last night under a youth curfew .The orders were imposed on March 27 when the Northern Territory government declared an emergency following escalating violence in the Red Centre town.Despite warnings from legal experts that the curfew was possibly illegal, Chief Minister Eva Lawler extended it for six days until 6am this morning.

“There’s a really strong focus on getting every kid in Alice Springs back to school, getting families back out to community so they can get their kids to school as well.”Under the curfew, children aged under 18 were prohibited from entering central Alice Springs between 6pm and 6am.NT Chamber of Commerce chief operating officer Nicole Walsh said the curfew had been good for businesses but people were still wary.“It has certainly been a stopgap ...

Alice Springs Youth Curfew Violence Northern Territory Police Officers Social Workers

