Westfield Owner Provides Safety Guidelines to Tenants After Stabbing Incident

Westfield owner Scentre Group told tenants at its main Westfield Sydney mall to hide customers, lock doors and turn off lights if confronted by an armed offender, in a pamphlet distributed just days before six people were fatally stabbed at the nearby upmarket Bondi Junction mall.

He added that the mall would remain closed “for a few days” to allow grieving families to visit the site. “We are devastated by this tragedy,” he said.The one-page pamphlet pushed under the doors of some of Westfield tenants last Wednesday reads: “If there’s an active, armed offender: Escape, Hide and Tell.”

Mega malls, such as football stadiums or rock concert venues, are designated mass gathering places and operators have a responsibility to protect their customers, the expert said.

