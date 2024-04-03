TV Producer Taylor Auerbach to Give Evidence in Defamation Case

Taylor Auerbach will give his evidence on the very day Justice Michael Lee was to rule on whether Bruce Lehrmann was defamed by Lisa Wilkinson and Ten when The Project broadcast an interview with Brittany Higgins. Former Spotlight producer, 32, burst into the high-profile case last month before its final act, delaying the verdict and potentially changing the outcome.

TV producer Taylor Auerbach, described in the federal court as “dancing in the sunlight for two weeks”, will be the star witness on Thursday when Channel Ten. The former Spotlight program producer, 32, burst into the high-profile case last month just before its final act, delaying the verdict and potentially changing the outcome

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Seven producer Taylor Auerbach takes swipe at ex-political staffer Bruce LehrmannAuerbach has complained about featuring in stories about the appointment of former colleague Steve Jackson to run media affairs for NSW Police.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann defamation case: How little-known television producer Taylor Auerbach became the star witnessFormer Spotlight producer, 32, burst into the high-profile case last month before its final act, delaying the verdict and potentially changing the outcome

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Taylor, Lana, Lorde: How Jack Antonoff became a generation’s greatest pop producerIs he ruining or revolutionising pop music? Everyone has an opinion on Jack Antonoff.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Taylor, Lana, Lorde: How Jack Antonoff became a generation’s greatest pop producerIs he ruining or revolutionising pop music? Everyone has an opinion on Jack Antonoff.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Former teen star stuns in pics with wifeFormer teen star Taylor Lautner was spotted enjoying a vacation with his wife, Taylor Lautner.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial: Channel Seven reimbursed Lehrmann for drugs and sex workers, court documents allegeFormer Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach also claims, as well as $10,000 spent on Thai massages, the network was also billed for thousands in accommodation and dining expenses

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »