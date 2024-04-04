Trump's Former Apprentice Contestants Pitched Him on Starting His Own Platform

Trump fronted The Apprentice, in which contestants competed for a job at the Trump Organization, from 2004 to 2015. The show coined Trump’s catchphrase, “You’re fired!”, though he ended upWesley Moss and Andrew Litinsky met as Apprentice contestants in 2004.

In 2021, after Trump was thrown off major social media platforms for inciting the January 6 Capitol attack, as he sought to overturn his election defeat by Joe Biden, the two men pitched Trump on starting his own platform, which became Truth Socia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump sues ex-Apprentice contestants over ‘failings’ in setting up Truth SocialFormer president seeks to block Wesley Moss and Andrew Litinsky from receiving Trump Media stock worth over $400m

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former Liberal MP Tim Wilson to contest his former seat of GoldsteinLiberal Party backs former federal MP who lost his seat to a teal independent to fight to win it back.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Hungarian PM Orban Meets with Former US President Trump to Discuss Opposition to Aid for UkraineHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former US President Donald Trump met at a Florida resort to discuss their shared opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine. Orban stated that Trump has a clear vision of not funding the Russo-Ukrainian war, believing that Ukraine cannot stand on its own. The meeting was described as a social and friendly gathering with no specific agenda.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump secure nominations, set for general election rematch7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

‘Red flags went up’: Former Mar-a-Lago worker details Pratt’s relationship with TrumpA witness in a criminal trial involving Donald Trump claims the Australian billionaire was told information by the former president that “would more than likely be classified”.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Donald Trump's former vice president Mike Pence won't endorse himDonald Trump&x27;s former vice president Mike Pence said he "cannot in good conscience" endorse the former president, arguing that Trump is pursuing an agenda that is "at odds with the conservative agenda."

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »