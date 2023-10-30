‘The dead know things’: The spooky history of Halloween

The trouble started before dark. A mob of more than 200 youths rampaged through the streets, hooting and whistling – armed with bags of flour. Men, women, tram conductors, train passengers, a couple on their way to the theatre, were all coated in white. The gang smashed a streetcar window and threw flour inside. Then someone threw a stone that split a man’s head open. “Rowdyism has stamped out innocent fun,” wroteFor a long time in North America, Halloween spelt trouble.

So, is there more to Halloween than businesses cashing in? Where did it come from? And what does it mean today?blitzed box offices in Australia and charmed audiences with its depiction of trick or treating in American suburbia; the extra-terrestrial waddled about, adorable under a white sheet. “My first experience of would have been through the movie,,” says Damien Kelly, a father of two from the Melbourne suburb of Coburg. “I thought Halloween looked pretty cool.

At one event in Perth in 1910, bags of sweets and nuts were handed out to 300 children, who danced and “dooked” for apples. And with the lights turned out at a hall in South Australia the same year, “eight weird figures, attired in long white gowns and beards appeared” and “danced grimly” to bagpipes.By 1930, some homes were hosting Halloween events. At one party in Sydney’s leafy Mosman, “lights were lowered, and a weird ghost appeared in the dance room”. headtopics.com

In the Irish tale of Stingy Jack, a man tricks the devil into paying for his drink. When the man later dies, he shows up at the gates of hell carrying a hollowed-out turnip he’s been snacking on. But the devil won’t let him in, instead lobbing a hot coal at him that lands in his turnip. Jack wanders the world for eternity, carrying his turnip lantern.

“Halloween was a day for what was called souling; people would come and pray for the people they knew who had died,” says historian Nick Rogers, author of. “If other people prayed hard enough for your ancestors, they would get into heaven.” Returning spirits and the souls of the dead were appeased with offerings of food and drink, which transformed into a ritual of knocking on doors and asking for soul cakes in exchange for performances. headtopics.com

Australia China relations: How the World Trade Organisation helped Australia repair its trade ties with ChinaAustralia’s resistance to Chinese coercion helped win the trade war, but the international trade organisation’s role should not be underplayed. Read more ⮕

Halloween crush haunts survivors one year after Seoul crowd disasterBy the end of the night, 159 people would be dead, many of them young Koreans in their 20s and 30s. Read more ⮕

The big picture: Halloween on the subwayEvery Halloween for 20 years, Seymour Licht went underground to photograph New York’s ghouls and monsters, on their way to and from parties Read more ⮕

Trick or treat? The spooky history of HalloweenHalloween has been celebrated in Australia since the 19th century. Where did it really come from? And what does it mean today? Read more ⮕

Matthew Wade to lead Australia’s T20 team for matches against India after Cricket World Cup7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Australia abstains on ‘incomplete’ UN resolution for Gaza truceThe resolution passed with 120 UN member states voting yes and 14 voting no – marking the first formal response from the UN since hostilities began. Read more ⮕