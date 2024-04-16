Social Media Giants Ordered to Remove Graphic Content of Sydney Stabbing Incidents

Meta-owned platforms and X have been formally ordered to remove all content from the livestreamed stabbing at Sydney 's Wakeley church and the Bondi Junction attack, after graphic vision from the incidents was circulated on social media .Social media giants have been issued a directive to take down graphic content depicting real-life violence after vision from Sydney ’s consecutive stabbing incidents this week circulated online.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was seen being allegedly knifed by an unknown assailant several times while saying mass, before the livestream cut off. Recordings of the video quickly spread online. Ms Inman Grant said the eSafety unit had a range of graduated powers, including legal avenues and penalties, it could enact or approach search engines directly if platforms failed to follow the removal order.

She noted eSafety had issued transparency notices to companies including Google, WhatsApp, Telegram, X Corp, and Meta in March around the publishing of violent content for “precisely this reason”. “It is particularly concerning to see the amount of class 1 material that has been circulating since Saturday and continue to circulate, that is material that would otherwise be refused classification in Australia because it depicts particular violence and is widely considered unacceptable for consumption,” she told Afternoon Agenda.

The minister acknowledged there had been several new and emerging harms with online content since the legislation took effect in 2021, especially with the speed and scale of dissemination.

