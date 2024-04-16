Shocking video captures scam victim pointing gun at innocent Uber driver before allegedly killing her

Unbeknownst to Hall, the suspect was the victim of a phone scam in which his incarcerated relative threatened him and his family and demanded money, according to the news outlet. When she arrived, Brock allegedly demanded that the unarmed woman identify the person who contacted her and grabbed her phone as he refused to let her leave.“Stop! Stop or I’ll call 911!” Hall yells back at Brock.

An Uber rep told the outlet: “There is no other way to describe this incident than a horrific tragedy.

