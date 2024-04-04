Shadow Indigenous Affairs Minister says Alice Springs curfew is not a long-term solution to youth crime

Shadow Indigenous Affairs Minister Jacinta Nampijinpa Price says Alice Springs curfew is working but is not the answer to youth crime . Jacinta Nampijinpa Price says curfews are only a short-term solution to youth crime problems in the NT. Youth curfews could be implemented in other towns in the NT, according to the Chief Minister.

Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price is not opposed to extending the youth curfew in Alice Springs or having them take place in other parts of the NT, but has warned they are not a long-term solution. "Once it comes to the end of the time that was first suggested it should be in place a review should take place as to whether it should be extended," Senator Nampijinpa Price told 7.30. "There are some long-term measures that need to be put in place and need to be considered for our youth in Alice Springs, and broadly for the Northern Territory.

