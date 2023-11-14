Report Finds Decrease in GPs Fully Bulk Billing Patients as Healthcare Costs Rise

The proportion of GPs bulk billing all of their patients has halved over the course of just one year as the cost of providing care to patients continues to grow. The findings come from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners’ (Racgp) annual health of the nation report, published on Wednesday, which surveyed 2,048 GPs, including 183 GPs in training.

Each year almost nine in 10 Australians visit a GP, the report said, with less than 1% of people reporting they were unable to see a GP when they needed to in 2021–2

