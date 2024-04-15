Questions raised over Richmond's medical team after player sent back onto field with serious knee injury

Questions are being asked of Richmond ’s medical team after young gun Judson Clarke was sent back onto the field during a VFL game despite suffering a serious knee injury. Clarke will miss the remainder of the season after scans confirmed he ruptured the graft in his right ACL during Sunday’s clash against Werribee.

Judson Clarke limps off after kicking a goal. It was the same ACL the 20-year-old injured in 2019. Clarke hobbled off early on during the loss to Werribee, but had his knee strapped and returned to the field. He then managed to kick a long goal during the third term before limping off in significant pain. Fans couldn’t believe Clarke was allowed back onto the field. “Club needs to release a statement about the standard of care provided to Judson Clarke,” one fan said.

