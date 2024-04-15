Prince Harry's UK Trip: Will Meghan and Kids Join?

Ahead of Prince Harry ’s trip to the UK in May, it is reportedly yet to be decided whether his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will make the trip. Security “deliberations” are being discussed to determine whether the entire family will travel back to the UK for the first time since June 2022.

His father King Charles is also currently undergoing treatment, diagnosed with a form of cancer after surgery in January treating an enlarged prostate. While a reunion between the former “fab four” looks unlikely, a source has stated that if Archie and Lilibet make the trip, a meeting could take place “solely for the children’s sake”. “William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery,” a source told OK! Magazine.

