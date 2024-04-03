Playwright Christopher Durang Dies at 75

Playwright Christopher Durang, known for his satire and black comedy, has died at the age of 75. Durang, who won a Tony Award and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, passed away due to complications from logopenic primary progressive aphasia.

His plays, such as 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' and 'Miss Witherspoon,' were known for their brilliance and wit.

