NRL news 2024: Reserves Wrap, best NSW Cup players, Brent Naden return from injury Wests Tigers, Bronson Xerri Bulldogs, Te Maire Martin Warriors Queensland Cup players had the Easter weekend off but there was plenty of action south of the border in the New South Wales Cup. Jackson Hastings has succcessfully earned a recall, while Te Maire Martin’s starring performance got him a call-up to replace the injured Luke Metcalf.
Kade Dykes and Jack Cole returned from injury, while Bronson Xerri had his best performance since returning to the game. Meanwhile, Brent Naden’s kicking game carried the Magpies over the line and Christian Tuipulotu bagged four tries against his former club.The only place to watch every game of every round LIVE with no ad-breaks during play is Fox League, available on Kayo. New to Kayo?had another solid game as he continues to push for an NRL recall. The 23-year-old halfback score a try for the Rabbitohs and set another up in their 22-20 loss to the Bulldog
