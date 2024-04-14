New Zealand's Orokonui Ecosanctuary: A Haven for Native Birdlife

If there was ever a case of the weather being for the birds, this has to be it, as a moody mist mingled with a hint of drizzle resolutely vapes its path through a damp and dark cloud forest that’s home to an open air anthology of Aotearoa avian life.

Inside Orokonui, a Maori name which roughly translates as “healthy place”, I’m striding along a section of more than 10 kilometres of the gravel and grass track that traces its way through the sanctuary. Instead, what we have before us is a kaka, a more svelte though still sizable parrot identifiable by olive-brown colouring and hooked bill.

There’s the promise here of regularly replenished, strategically located, feeder stations providing water and seed, positioned a suitably discreet but visible distance from human visitors.Yet not even all those attractions are enough to entice Orokonui’s rare Haast tokoeka – subspecies of the southern brown kiwi – into the open during my visit.

Towards the end of the tour, we emerge from forest into grasslands, making our way back to the sanctuary’s architecturally striking visitor centre with its thrusting beak-like roof.

New Zealand Orokonui Ecosanctuary Birdlife Predator-Proof Fencing Native Species Invasive Species Eco-Sanctuaries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This uncommonly beautiful NZ destination is like an enchanted forestOrokonui Ecosanctuary encompasses more than 300 hectares of protected wildlife reserve, the perfect conditions for New Zealand’s feathery locals.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Western Bulldogs Skipper Applies Lessons from Pat Cummins in Win Over New ZealandThe Western Bulldogs skipper has learned valuable lessons from Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins, which he applied during their against-the-odds win over New Zealand. The connection between the two arose during a leadership hub facilitated by Aleda, which also included comedy icons Andy Lee and Rob Sitch.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

New Zealand tourists charged with attacking a Thai police officer in PhuketThai police say the tourists will be banned from entering the country again following investigation, after accusing the pair of assaulting an officer and attempting to steal his firearm.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

New Zealand v England: first women’s T20 internationalUpdates from the first T20 in Dunedin as New Zealand and England build towards this year’s World Cup

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

RBMZ interest rates: New Zealand economy unexpectedly shrinks, falling into recessionGDP slipped 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter, missing economist forecasts, as the country continues to grapple with higher borrowing costs.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

New Zealand slips into its second recession in 18 months as economy contractsThe country&x27;s economy shrank by 0.1% in the quarter to December, and 0.7% in per capita terms.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »