Melbourne Nightclub Criticized for High EFTPOS Surcharge Rate

A Melbourne CBD nightclub has been chastised over its “ridiculous” EFTPOS surcharge rate which more than doubles most industry standards.

The poster shared by Reddit user reads: “Dear customers please note our EFTPOS machines have a 5 per cent surcharge on all transactions. Thanks for your understanding.” “Businesses can charge a surcharge for paying by card, but under the Competition and Consumer Act, the surcharge must not be more than what it costs the business to use that payment type,” a spokesperson said.

It is situated within the grounds of the Colonial Hotel in Melbourne’s CBD, and often hosts house, techno, breaks, electro, progressive, indie, and alternative rock performances.

