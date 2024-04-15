Labor Protects Shoppies Union by Opposing Supermarket Break-Up Powers

Already a subscriber? Labor is protecting the interests of the powerful Shoppies union by opposing new powers to break up supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths , rival organisers have told an inquiry into price gouging in the grocery sector .

said deals between the SDA and the major companies, plus political support for the Labor Party, had left workers worse off. “We see divestiture as one way of being able to rebalance the bargaining power and it goes right across the spectrum. Whether it’s bargaining power for workers, bargaining powers for suppliers, or consumers.

The SDA is a major donor to the Labor Party. Its size and membership among workers in the industry make it a powerful presence in enterprise negotiations. He said it was wrong to suggest that Coles and Woolworths supported the SDA in signing up new workers to the union.

Labor Shoppies Union Supermarket Giants Coles Woolworths Divestment Powers Federal Court RAFFWU SDA Workers Inquiry Price Gouging Grocery Sector

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Dumping ground’: Labor Senate team under spotlight for being union-heavy, minister-lightLabor must recruit future MPs from more diverse backgrounds to remain relevant, two federal MPs argue, as the party’s primary vote sits at historic lows.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

‘Dumping ground’: Labor Senate team under spotlight for being union-heavy, minister-lightLabor must recruit future MPs from more diverse backgrounds to remain relevant, two federal MPs argue, as the party’s primary vote sits at historic lows.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘Dumping ground’: Labor Senate team under spotlight for being union-heavy, minister-lightLabor must recruit future MPs from more diverse backgrounds to remain relevant, two federal MPs argue, as the party’s primary vote sits at historic lows.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Labor's Union-Friendly Laws to Cause Australia to Fall Short of National Housing TargetsIndustry warns that Labor's industrial relations laws will lead to a shortfall in national housing targets for four out of the next five years. Fixes to state planning rules and an urgent boost to the skilled workforce are urged.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Former Labor minister rejects calls for break-up power in competition lawsFormer Labor minister Craig Emerson has rejected calls for a break-up power to be included in the nation's competition laws. Instead, he suggests making the voluntary Food and Grocery Code more effective and imposing bigger penalties for breaches.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

David Speirs hopes 'keynote policies' will help the SA Liberals wrestle back power from LaborDavid Speirs says his leadership is secure despite the Liberal Party losing the Dunstan by-election to Labor. He will be counting on housing, tax reform and energy policies to help win back power at the next state election.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »