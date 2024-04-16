Investigation launched into Beijing half marathon race after Kenyans and Ethiopian runner allow Chinese athlete to win

Organisers of the Beijing half marathon are investigating the men’s race after two Kenyans and one Ethiopian runner appeared to deliberately allow China’s He Jie to win.

Immediately after the race the Kenyan initially said he allowed He to win “because he is my friend”. “He comes to Kenya and I was in the Wuxi Marathon, so he is my friend, OK,” Mnangat told the “I don’t know why they put my name on my bib/chest number instead of labelling it as a pacemaker,” Mnangat told the BBC. “My job was to set the pace and help the guy win but unfortunately, he did not achieve the target, which was to break the national record.”

Beijing Half Marathon Investigation Kenyans Ethiopian Runner Chinese Athlete Race Footage Slow Down Gesture Encourage Win Finish Line National Champion Competitive Race Friend

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beijing half marathon hit by controversy as China’s He Jie allowed to winOrganisers of the Beijing half marathon are investigating the men’s race after two Kenyans and one Ethiopian runner appeared to deliberately allow China’s He Jie to win

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘We would not survive without coffee’: how rules made in Europe put Ethiopian farmers at riskCoffee is the country’s biggest export, but millions of smallholders are being asked to provide paperwork to prove their land is not deforested

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Surge of interest in Ethiopian culture boosts case for return of treasures, says SissayPoet who is curating country’s first Venice Biennale pavilion says ‘part of the heart’ of the country was looted and is being held in museums

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

British Museum investigated over Ethiopian artefacts hidden from view for 150 yearsWatchdog examining claims key details have not been disclosed about altar tablets it is facing calls to return

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Chinese Investment in Australia Hits Two-Decade Low Amid Economic SlowdownChinese investment in Australia has reached its lowest level in almost two decades, excluding the pandemic years, and is expected to continue declining as the Chinese economy slows down. According to a report by KPMG and the University of Sydney, Chinese investment in Australia fell by 37% to $1.36 billion in 2021, marking the lowest level since 2006. The decline in Chinese investment is attributed to rising tensions between the two countries.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Coalition calls for sanctions against China after Beijing accused of cyber espionage in US and UKThe Coalition is pressing the federal government to hit China with sanctions after Australia joined with the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand to accuse Beijing of orchestrating a sweeping campaign of cyber espionage.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »