Former CFO accuses The Star Entertainment Group of financial misconduct

The former chief financial officer of The Star Entertainment Group has accused the company of plotting to misconstrue the group’s financials and called out chief executive Robbie Cooke for allegedly hiding the extent of its debt struggles from the broader executive team.

Katsibouba is one of five executives who were promoted or kept their positions after holding senior positions when the struggling casino giant was dubbed by Bell a “case study of unethical conduct”. The Star’s special manager, Nick Weeks, argued on Monday that the Sydney casino had failed to fix a broken “ticket in, cash out” machine that allowed customers to take out $3.2 million in cash they had not earned over a six-week period in June last year.Katsibouba said she and Cooke disagreed on how transparent they should be with the broader executive team about the extent of the group’s debt position.

The Star Entertainment Group CFO Financial Misconduct Debt Struggles Bell Inquiry Cultural Change

