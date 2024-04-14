Federal Government Considers Total Ban on Gambling Advertising

Rob Nicholls from Nicholls MMC wrote to multiple media companies last month to begin discussions to assess the implications of a ban for the sector. Multiple meetings with broadcasters and news giants were held in the following weeks.

Former MP Peta Murphy– who died from breast cancer at the end of last year– chaired a cross-party committee into online gambling harm in 2022 and delivered a report titled, with 31 recommendations to the government aimed at reducing gambling harm in June.“We recommended a staged three-year implementation of an advertising ban because we recognise this isn’t an easy or quick fix,” Murphy wrote in comments dated November 30. The four-stage plan was recommended to be implemented immediately.

The executives said it was unlikely a total ads ban would be implemented over such a short timeframe and expect a staggered crackdown to be drawn out over the next decade. Monitoring the saturation of wagering ads across these platforms is difficult for the communications watchdog, the Australian Communications and Media Authority because each operating model tends to differ, which complicates tracking accountability.

