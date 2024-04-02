English Halfback Lewis Dodd Not Interested in NRL Move

NRL clubs are reportedly targeting the services of English halfback Lewis Dodd, but he’s not interested in a move to Australia. Instead, he is set to sign a long-term deal to remain with St Helens, with his current contract expiring at the end of the 2024 season. Dodd recently signed a contract with management company SFX Sports Down Under, sparking speculation he was eyeing a move to the NRL.

Multiple NRL clubs are desperate to sign a quality playmaker, with the Raiders, Bulldogs, Titans and Dragons all actively recruiting players

