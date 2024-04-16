El Niño Weather Event of 2023-24 Declared Over

A water-bombing helicopter fights a bushfire in Queensland in November. The Bureau of Meteorology says the 2023-24 El Niño weather event is over.A water-bombing helicopter fights a bushfire in Queensland in November. The Bureau of Meteorology says the 2023-24 El Niño weather event is over.

“International climate models suggest ENSO is likely to continue to remain neutral until at least July 2024,” the bureau said, adding the main climate models it uses are predicting a La Niña may form by spring if not before. Other agencies have also been forecasting the possibility of a La Niña event later this year. The US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, for instance, last week putLa Niñas typically see a strengthening of the easterly equatorial winds, shifting rainfall patterns towards Australia and south-east Asia. The number of cyclones affecting Australia are usually above average during La Niña years.

El Niño Weather Event Bureau Of Meteorology Neutral Conditions Australia Driest Three-Month Period

