Camden Haven community rallies after historic fishing trawler Pacific Venture sinks at Laurieton

A 60-year-old fishing trawler, the last surviving vessel from a fleet built in a small northern New South Wales community, has sunk amid community restoration plans.The 1960s fishing trawler Pacific Venture sank overnight when a storm came through the NSW Mid North CoastIt is the last surviving vessel from a fleet of fishing trawlers built in the Camden Haven region

"It brings tears to my eyes to see it underwater … it's a terrible shame," Camden Haven Historical Society president Greg Woodward said."It was the last boat surviving of the fishing trawlers that were built in the Camden Haven in the 1960s and earlier.Local State Emergency Service officer Karl Krieter said it was believed the boat took on water overnight when a storm came through.

"We really need financial help to organise a crane and a truck … we have an army of volunteers ready to rebuild this vessel free of charge," Mr Krieter said.The boat was originally owned by the Poole family and in 2019 filmmaker Damien Lay purchased the vessel. headtopics.com

Carolyn Dobson is a board member for the project and said she had been amazed by the community's determination to keep the spirit of the boat alive.'Look after your mother and work the boat'He also has a strong personal connection to the boat.

"In 1974 Lord Howe Island hadn't had a supply ship get in there for eight months and coming onto Christmas the Pacific Venture loaded up with supplies and went to supply the islanders."Mr Woodward said it was the fourth time the "poor boat" had sunk. It was first caught when floods came through in 1963. headtopics.com

