Australian travellers shocked by expensive burgers and chips in Switzerland

An Aussie couple were “absolutely shocked” when they realised how much they had forked out for two burgers and chips at their hotel. Two Australian travellers were left “absolutely shocked” when they realised they had forked out a whopping $150 for two burgers and chips, and one soft drink, at their hotel in Europe. Maria and her partner Anthony were staying in Grindelwald, a village in Switzerland’s Bernese Alps.

Switzerland is one of the most expensive countries in the world, but is popular among travellers for its incredible natural beauty. The couple knew it was going to be a costly spot to visit from their research, but Maria says “actually experiencing the prices was next level.” “We didn’t really shop in Switzerland so I can’t speak on that, but all the food was excessive in price,” she said. These two burgers and chips, and a Sprite, cost Maria and Anthony $150. Picture: Maria Antoniou / Supplied Maria said the beauty of Switzerland made up for the expensive foo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

