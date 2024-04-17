Australian Olympic Team Unveils Special Inclusion on Blazers for Tokyo Games

Australian Olympic team Chef de Mission for Paris and cycling legend Anna Meares says the inclusion of the Olympic Oath “at heart level” on blazers to be worn by team members marks a special moment for every athlete.

For the first time the Australian Olympians’ Oath will be on the inside jacket pocket, with the names of all 301 Australian Olympic champions throughout the jacket lining. “I have had the honour of receiving four Australian Olympic Team ceremony uniforms and I treasure each one. For Olympians, it brings us together, from different sports, backgrounds and experiences, proudly uniting us through that Team uniform.

Australian Olympic Team Blazers Tokyo Games Olympic Oath Uniforms Indigenous Artwork

