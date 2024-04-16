Australian ETF Market Surges to $200 Billion, Boosted by Bitcoin-linked Funds

The Australian exchange-traded funds market has surged from strength to strength in the past 12 months reaching a total value of just under $200 billion, aided by a strong showing from bitcoin-linked funds .

The best-performing Australian-listed ETF over the period was the Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, which returned 168.3 per cent, as the bitcoin price rose in response to the launch of US-listed bitcoin ETFs earlier this year. In Jocum’s estimation, the local ETF market could reach $1 trillion by 2030 if the market continues to grow at the same pace, as investors seek out low-cost investments, whose units are bought and sold just like shares in listed companies.Betashares’ Crypto Innovators ETF was second, with a return of 161 per cent. The Global X 21Shares Ethereum ETF returned 108.5 per cent to take third spot, with the Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Hedge Fund placing fourth with 104.

Some invest in global themes that invest in companies around the world, such as ethical investing and in “megatrends”, such as cybersecurity, clean energy or cloud computing. The Betashares Australia 200 ETF and iShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF received the second and third-most inflows to individual Australian-listed ETFs.

Australian ETF Market Bitcoin-Linked Funds Performance Crypto

