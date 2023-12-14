Ceasefire in Eastern DRC Allows Rebels to Withdraw from Strategic City

A ceasefire in eastern DRC is set to last for 72 hours, allowing rebels to withdraw from the strategic city of Mushaki. The DRC's information minister urged candidates to speak against violence during their campaigns. A ceasefire came into effect on Tuesday in the eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the country prepares for watershed elections on 20 December.

There are concerns that instability in the east, where M23 rebels (which Rwanda denies backing) and other smaller militia groups known as the Mai Mai operate, could affect the credibility of polls. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame are at loggerheads over the crisis in eastern DRC. As part of peacebuilding last month, the US dispatched its Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, to both countries for separate meetings with the heads of state. It's due to those meetings that the 72-hour peace deal, with the possibility of extension, was agreed on





