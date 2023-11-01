A bottle of whiskey for R600 000: Makro unveils premium liquor festive season catalogue

The highlight of this year's catalogue definitely has to be Makro’s most expensive offering, promising an extraordinary experience for liquor enthusiasts. According to vice president of liquor at Makro, Mpho Thagisa, cognac has been experiencing an increase in popularity, with premium brands gaining more attention.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SATODAYNEWS: Alleged con artist in court for over R600 000 fraudSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Makro and Game reveal first Black Friday 2023 dealsMassmart has so much confidence in its deals, that it is encouraging shoppers to compare its offers using price comparison tools.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

HTXTAFRİCA: Makro, Game, and Builders have Black Friday deals planned throughout NovemberWith new Black Friday deals kicking off each week, November is set to be a big month at the retailers owned by Massmart.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: WIN R5 000: Take The South African’s Reader Survey!The latest instalment of The South African's Reader Survey initiative is here - with a cool R6 000 up for grabs.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: Tesla aims to make 200 000 Cybertrucks a yearTesla is aiming to make 200 000 units of its electric bakkie, the Cybertruck, per year, CEO Elon Musk said.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »

HTXTAFRİCA: You can secure a personal loan of up to R250 000 from VodacomVodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services launches VodaLend Personal Loans, with Old Mutual partnering on the personal loan offering.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »