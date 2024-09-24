Zendaya Admits She's Terrified of Fame's Demands

"I do love moments like this — don’t get me wrong — but I am terrified of that part of it, often."and Austin Butler. Along with questions from moderator Erik Davis, the cast also answered questions from the audience including one that drew comparisons between warning of the Messianic cult followings depicted in the film and the current state of celebrity fandoms.“I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it,” Zendaya responded. “I do love my job. I’m so grateful.
Despite working in Hollywood for so long, Zendaya added that being the center of attention"isn't natural" for her.Known for being one of the most stylish celebrities of our time, Zendaya confessed that the reason fashion became so important to her is because it"became like armor" for her as she does her job."So, I don’t know if I, either, can fully relate, but I definitely understand what you’re saying, and I think that’s what’s terrifying to me.
Zendaya Fame Hollywood Interview Celebrity Power Dynamics
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »