Zelenskyy Visits Scranton Ammunition Plant, Says 'Thank You. And We Need More'

The Ukrainian president is in the United States for the U.N. General Assembly annual gathering in New York, which will be followed by talks with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in D.C.Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat who was among those who met with Zelenskyy at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, said the president had a simple message: “Thank you. And we need more.

‘Vast majority' of bomb threats targeting Springfield, Ohio are of international origin, officials say She said many of her friends’ parents have worked in the ammunition plant, and she called Zelenskyy’s visit “a wonderful thing.” The 155 mm shells made in the Scranton plant are used in howitzer systems, which are towed large guns with long barrels that can fire at various angles. Howitzers can strike targets up to 15 miles to 20 miles away and are highly valued by ground forces to take out enemy targets from a protected distance.

So far he has not persuaded the Pentagon or White House to loosen those restrictions. The Defense Department has emphasized that Ukraine can already hit Moscow with Ukrainian-produced drones, and there is hesitation on the strategic implications of a U.S.-made missile potentially striking the Russian capital.

In response the U.S. has invested in restarting production lines and is now manufacturing more than 40,000 155 mm rounds a month, with plans to hit 100,000 rounds a month.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy United States Joe Biden Kamala Harris Military Aid Scranton Ammunition Plant

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Governor Shapiro welcomes Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Scranton Army Ammunition PlantGovernor Josh Shapiro welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Pennsylvania during a visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) in Lackawanna County Sunday.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that is producing one of the most critically needed munitions for his country’s fight to fend off Russian ground forces.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that is producing one of the most critically needed munitions for his country’s fight to fend off Russian ground forces. His visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant on Sunday is taking place under extraordinarily tight security.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that is producing one of the most critically needed munitions for his country’s fight to fend off Russian ground forces.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that is producing one of the most critically needed munitions for his country’s fight to fend off Russian ground forces.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersIt produces one of the most critically needed munitions for his country’s fight.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »