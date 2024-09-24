Zelenskyy Says Russia Using Chinese Satellites To Photograph Nuclear Plants Ahead Of Possible Strikes

Zelenskyy says Russia using Chinese satellites to photograph nuclear plants ahead of possible strikesSeptember 24, 2024, 6:02 AM

"The recent information is that, Russia has been using Chinese satellites and taking photos of the details of the objects on nuclear facilities," Zelenskyy told Roberts. "And in our experience, if Russia takes photos of certain objects, then there is a threat of strikes against the nuclear objects." The operating room destroyed by a Russian missile attack at DTEK's power plant in Ukraine, April 2, 2024.He said he would share the information Ukraine has with leaders who can influence Russia, calling it "nuclear terror."If confirmed, the use of Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear plants would be another example of Russia turning to China for assistance in the war. It would also raise questions about the strength of Russia’s own satellite capabilities.

"These are not dual-use capabilities," Campbell told reporters in Brussels, according to Politico. "These are component pieces of a very substantial effort on the part of China to help sustain, build and diversify various elements of the Russian war machine," he added. "We're seeing efforts at the highest levels of both governments to try to both hide and protect certain elements of this worrisome collaboration.

"Damage to those facilities creates a high risk of a nuclear incident with global consequences," he wrote, adding Ukraine’s security services had shared the intelligence with is partners and that the International Atomic Energy Agency had been informed. Russia "can and has extensively struck the transformer substations that deliver energy to the nuclear power plants and distribute power from the reactors to the rest of the country," Dr. Jack Watling and Darya Dolzikova wrote in a report from the British defense think tank the Royal United Services Institute , this month.

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Power Plants Satellites China

