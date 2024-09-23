Zelensky Arrives In US To Pitch 'Victory Plan' As War With Russia Rages

— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday arrived in the United States for a crucial visit to present Kyiv’s plan to end two and a half years of war with Russia .

When they meet at the White House on Thursday, Zelensky is expected to try to convince Biden to change his mind. “It is in places like this where you can truly feel that the democratic world can prevail,” he wrote.Zelensky said the coming weeks would decide how more than 30 months of fighting that has killed thousands would end.

Zelensky plans to present the proposals to the US Congress, Harris and Trump. The White House has said he will meet with Democratic Vice President Harris separately from Biden, and Zelensky has said he expects to meet with Republican Trump on Thursday or Friday. The proposals, he told the media Friday, envisage “quick and concrete steps by our strategic partners.”

