Zach James Named Global CEO of Valentino

Luxury Daily News Service reports that Zach James , a well-known figure in the fashion industry, has been appointed as the new Global CEO of Valentino . James previously served as the Chief Executive Officer for Ralph Lauren's wholesale business and brings a wealth of experience to the Italian fashion house. He is known for his successful track record in driving growth and innovation within luxury brands.

This appointment comes at an exciting time for Valentino, as the brand continues to expand its global presence and reach new heights in the fashion world

