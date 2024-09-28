Young Americans Turn Away From Cars Amid Soaring Ownership Costs

Young Americans are increasingly choosing to rely on public transportation as the cost of car ownership has skyrocketed.Amid the rise of ride-sharing apps and a struggling national economy, Generation Z is finding other ways to get around, and it's manifesting in ways ranging from fewer road trips to a fall in car purchases. "The percentage of 19-year-olds with a driver’s license dropped steadily from 87.3% in 1983 to 68.

Camou worked at a fast-food restaurant while attending high school to pay for fuel and insurance for his vehicle. "I was spending a lot of time working just to get a car to be able to drive to work."CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTUREEscalating auto-insurance costs are a key factor, as younger drivers in particular are more likely to get into accidents and have encountered rising rates for insurance.

Transportation Public Transportation Car Ownership Generation Z Economy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Guardians play turn-turn-turn in coming from behind to beat Pirates, 10-8Emmanuel Clase set the franchise save record, but Josh Naylor limped off the field in the eighth inning.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Social Media Platforms Fuel Deadly Fentanyl Epidemic Among Young AmericansSocial media giants like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat are increasingly being used as marketplaces for deadly counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. This has contributed to a growing epidemic of overdose deaths among young Americans, raising serious concerns about the safety of children online.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Social Media Fueling Deadly Fentanyl Crisis Among Young AmericansA growing epidemic of overdose deaths among young Americans is linked to the sale of deadly fake pills laced with fentanyl on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Experts and advocates blame these companies for not doing enough to protect children from dangerous drug dealers who exploit their platforms.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Young Americans Prioritize Finances Over ParenthoodA recent survey reveals that a significant percentage of Millennials and Gen Z are choosing financial stability over having children, citing concerns about rising costs and economic uncertainty.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Young Americans for Freedom Sues Biden-Harris Admin over Race-Based ScholarshipsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

As early voting nears in Georgia, all eyes are on whether young voters will turn outGen Z and millennial voters make up nearly half of the eligible voting population in this year’s election. In Georgia, the race is on to get them registered before early voting begins this month.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »