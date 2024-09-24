You can now preorder these modular jackets designed by Jony Ive . The dashing orange poncho doesn’t appear to be available yet. The sartorial statement pieces will ship on October 10th. But you might want to be quick about it; most of the white versions are already sold out. The collection features three shell jackets made from “high-quality recycled nylon” that connect to a core down jacket in white or yellow.
In a profile in Vogue, he said, “We did months and months of fastener research and button research before we even started drawing anything.” The new button dispenses with the classic round button and slot design that’s worked perfectly well for centuries. It is, instead, magnetic. The “duo button,” as it’s called, is a two-part magnet engineered from aluminum, brass, and steel, reports Vogue. It connects any of the base-layer pieces to any of the shells at five different points.
Jony Ive Modular Jackets Lovefrom Moncler Outerwear
