Yannick Ngakoue Impresses Ravens Head Coach In Short Time

The Baltimore Ravens added to their pass rush by signing outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue to their practice squad this week.

Ngakoue was previously on the Ravens in 2020 after he was acquired in the middle of the season from the Minnesota Vikings. In nine games for the Ravens, the ninth-year pro tallied three sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. In his last taste of NFL action, the former Pro Bowl pass-rusher played 13 games for the Bears and had four sacks, seven quarterback hits and six tackles for loss across 13 games in 2023. Ngakoue's four sacks were the fewest of his career.

"It's a lot of factors that go into that," Harbaugh said. "We have a lot of good players – young players – rushing the passer, too. It's just going to be being ready, which I'm very confident that he will be very soon and then the opportunity expressing itself. When it does, he'll be out there, and I believe he'll help us."

