Yankees Fall to Pirates Again, Rizzo Suffers Hand Fracture

Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn ImagesThe Yankees will have to wait a little bit longer to lock up the No. 1 seed in the American League as they dropped their second consecutive game to the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 on Saturday.
Luis Gil allowed four home runs in his start which was a season high, and the Yankees could not overcome the large lead the Pirates built. But all the storylines of the game will surround Anthony Rizzo, who, in the seventh inning, took a foul ball to the hand, which fractured the area between his right fourth and fifth finger.him out. It’s something that’s a pain tolerance thing. So we’ll see as the days unfold here.”the Yankees and Paul Skenes getting the ball for the Pirates.
Dunne in attendance, Skenes struck out Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the first inning, and the Pirates added a run in the top half of the second when Yasmani Grandal hit his ninth homer of the year 347 feet down the line in right, giving the Bucs an early one-run advantage. In the bottom half of the second, Skenes retired the side in order, including a strikeout on Jazz Chisholm that caught the inside black at 100 miles per hour.Skenes faced the minimum in two innings, striking out three of them. He was relieved by Mike Burrows, who made his Major League debut in the contest. Burrows retired the first three batters he faced, and the first three innings of the game ended with the Pirates leading 1-0.
Yankees Pirates Luis Gil Anthony Rizzo Hand Fracture
