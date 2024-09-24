Yankees Face Decisions on Left Field as They Chase AL East Title

The Yankees ’ top priority this week is wrapping up the division, then trying to secure the American League’s best record.Entering the final week of the regular season, Jasson Dominguez and Alex Verdugo have been mostly splitting time in left field.

That will likely continue this week, especially if the Yankees are able to wrap up the division early and then get Aaron Judge either a few days off or at DH, which would open center field for Dominguez.Yankees’ clinching AL East would still mean something — even with October expectationsDominguez had a solid road trip at the plate , but had two rough defensive moments in Seattle, dropping a fly ball in left field and misjudging another in center field as it dropped 10 feet behind him.

