Yankees' Anthony Rizzo exits game with hand injury

in the seventh inning. He immediately grabbed the hand in pain and was tended to by a trainer. He initially remained in the game to run, but he didn't take the field for the eighth inning.

"We'll see what we have as the week moves forward," Boone said."It doesn't totally rule him out. It's something that's a pain tolerance thing so we'll see as the days unfold here, what we have."

