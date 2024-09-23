XRP Price Prediction: Potential Rally to $0.66 Amidst SEC Appeal Uncertainty

XRP has been on an uptrend recently, with analysts predicting a potential sharp rise, possibly reaching $0.66 soon.
Volatility is expected due to the ongoing Ripple v. SEC case, with the agency's decision on whether to appeal the ruling still pending.According to some analysts, XRP may soon make the headlines with a mind-blowing rally.
The SEC, though, might contend with the ruling. While the deadline for such a move is October 7, the agency remains silent on whether it will pursue that path.
