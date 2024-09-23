XRP Price Prediction: Potential Rally to $0.66 Amidst SEC Appeal Uncertainty

XRP has been on an uptrend recently, with analysts predicting a potential sharp rise, possibly reaching $0.66 soon.

Volatility is expected due to the ongoing Ripple v. SEC case, with the agency’s decision on whether to appeal the ruling still pending.According to some analysts, XRP may soon make the headlines with a mind-blowing rally. One example is the popular X user Bitlord, whoskyrocketed from less than $2 to as high as $30. The EV giant continued its uptrend in the following years, and currently, TSLA shares are worth nearly $240.

The SEC, though, might contend with the ruling. While the deadline for such a move is October 7, the agency remains silent on whether it will pursue that path.Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk.

XRP Ripple SEC Cryptocurrency Price Prediction Appeal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Crypto_Potato / 🏆 568. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super Bullish Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, But Some Worrying Signs AppearCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 26 AugustRipple (XRP) posts a second consecutive session of losses on Monday, dipping under the key psychological support of $0.60, as large-wallet investors seem to have engaged in a selling spree, ushering a correction in the price of XRP Ledger’s native token.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, BNB & Bitcoin – American Wrap 28 AugustXRP gains 2%, crypto attorney says SEC is unlikely to appeal Ripple ruling Ripple’s (XRP) lawsuit outcome was favorable for the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), according to pro-crypto attorney Bill Morgan.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, XRP & Cryptos – American Wrap 02 SeptemberBitcoin trades around $58,400, early on Monday. The largest crypto asset by market capitalization opened the month in the red but recovered part of the losses on Monday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 03 SeptemberBitcoin trades at around $59,000 early on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the largest crypto asset by market capitalization noted a slight correction of 0.17% on the day.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

XRP Price Prediction for September 14How long will rise of XRP last?

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »