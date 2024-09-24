X Reportedly Plans To Change Blocking Feature, Allowing Users To See Posts Of Those Who Blocked Them

X reportedly plans to change its blocking feature in the near future, which will allow users to see the public posts of whoever has blocked them. The news was announced on Monday afternoon by a web developer named Nima Owji. "BREAKING: X is about to remove the current block button, meaning that if an account is public, their posts will be visible to the blocked users as well!" Owji wrote.

High time this happened," the Tesla, Inc. CEO said. "The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post." Musk's post was met with mostly negative reactions. Responding to Musk, Owji said that he thought the decision was a "good move." "The block button for public accounts was a stupid feature since everyone could view the posts from their browsers' incognito mode," he reasoned.

Hundreds of X users expressed their concerns with the move, with a majority of commenters pointing to the issue of harassment on the platform. "Eh, I am not a fan of this to say the least," Jeremy Clark, a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, wrote. "Too easy for bad actors to simply take a screenshot and urge their non-blocked followers to harass an account." "With respect, I think this is a bad idea," rapper Zuby replied.

