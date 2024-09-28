X Can Return to Brazil After Paying Fine

The platform was suspended nationwide at the end of August, a decision upheld by a panel of judges on Sept. 2.X has to pay one last fine before its ban is lifted in Brazil , according to a decision out Friday from the country's supreme court justice, Alexandre de Moraes.

Musk had vowed to defy the court's orders to take down certain accounts in Brazil. He called the court's actions"censorship," and railed online against de Moraes, describing the judge as a"In mid-August, Musk closed down X offices in Brazil. That left his company without a legal representative in the country, a federal requirement for all tech platforms to do business there.

By Aug. 28, de Moraes' court threatened a ban and fines if X didn't appoint a legal representative within 24 hours, and if it didn't comply with takedown requests for accounts the court said had engaged in plots to dox or harm federal agents, among other things. Musk bills himself as a free speech defender, but his track record suggests otherwise. Under his management, X removed content critical of ruling parties inof government take-down requests in 2023 over a comparable period the prior year, according to analysis by the tech news site

Social Media Brazil Court Order Fine

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'It was awesome': Eagles fans return home after winning against Packers in BrazilTo experience an Eagles game in a different country, with football fans from across the world, was a unique experience.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

X Can Return To Brazil After Paying Final FineX, formerly known as Twitter, is allowed back online in Brazil after paying a final fine. The platform was suspended nationwide at the end of August for non-compliance with court orders.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Courteney Cox Clarifies Her Scream 7 Return Status, Shares Excitement For Kevin Williamson's ReturnGale smiles after dodging Sam&39;s punch while holding a microphone in Scream 6

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Brazil judge makes new requests to allow X to be reinstated from suspensionBrazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday added conditions for Elon Musk’s X to have its service reestablished in the country, one day after the social media platform said it had complied with all the judge’s demands.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Brazil judge makes new requests to allow X to be reinstated from suspensionBrazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday added conditions for Elon Musk’s X to have its service reestablished in the country, one day after the social media platform said it had complied with all the judge’s demands.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Brazil judge makes new requests to allow X to be reinstated from suspensionBrazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday added conditions for Elon Musk’s X to have its service reestablished in the country, one day after the social media platform said it had complied with all the judge’s demands.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »