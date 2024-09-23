Would-Be Trump Assassin Offered $150,000 For Finishing Job In Chilling Letter

The Justice Department released a chilling letter written by would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh on Monday. The DOJ obtained the letter from a witness who says they received it inside a box delivered to them by Routh several months prior to the assassination attempt. Authorities say the witness opened the box only after hearing Routh was suspected in the attack. The box contained several handwritten letters as well as ammunition, among other things.
Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a U.S. president,' the letter continues. 'U.S. presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America, and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity. Trump fails to understand any of .' The detention memo revealed that Routh traveled from Greensboro, North Carolina, to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 14, a month before the Sept.
Routh has been charged federally with possessing a gun with a scratched-out number and with possessing a gun illegally as a felon, though more serious charges are likely pending. The weapon had a round in the chamber and was loaded with a total of 11 rounds, the DOJ said Monday. He is appearing before a federal judge today for a detention hearing. Routh had searched how to travel from Palm Beach County to Mexico on one of his six cell phones, the DOJ alleged. The detention memo also provided a fresh detail on the witness who saw Routh flee the sniper's nest. The witness made eye contact with the suspect before Routh jumped into a Nissan Xterra and sped away. The witness is credited with photographing the vehicle and reporting it to law enforcement.
Trump Assassination Ryan Wesley Routh Justice Department Letter
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »