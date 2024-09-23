World's Oldest Brewery Offers Alcohol-Free Beer at Oktoberfest

The head brewmaster for Weihenstephan , the world's oldest brewery, has a secret: He really likes alcohol-free beer .

Zollo isn't alone in his appreciation for the sober beverage. Alcohol-free beer has been gaining popularity in recent years as beer consumption shrinks.At Weihenstephan, which was founded as a brewery in 1040 by Benedictine monks, non-alcoholic wheat beer and lager now make up 10% of the volume. The increase over the last few years, since they started making alcohol-free drinks in the 1990s, mirrors the statistics for the rest of Germany's beer industry.

