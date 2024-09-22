World's First Surgery For A Fractured Rhino Leg Performed In England

A rhino in England underwent the world's first surgery for a fractured leg. The young resident rhino is part of England ’s Knowsley Safari. Safari officials said they noticed the white southern rhino, Amara, walking with a "mysterious limp" in 2022. The rhino weighs more than 1,700 pounds. "Amara’s initial treatment involved rest and pain relief. However, after further investigation, we brought in equine surgeons from the University of Liverpool for an advanced diagnosis.

To our surprise, no documentation or case studies existed worldwide for a rhino with this type of injury," park officials said in a news release. A team of more than 10 people, including veterinarians, specialist surgeons, and anesthetists, put together a plan and performed "five hours of intricate keyhole surgery inside Amara’s enclosure" while the animal was under anesthesia, Knowsley Safari said.

