World Leaders Address UN General Assembly on Critical Global Issues

The United Nations headquarters during the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Mexico’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Alicia Bárcena addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. President of the Marshall Islands Hilda Heine addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

Four generations after World War II ended, the challenges of the 21st century and — of late — the rising tide of populism have led many to conclude that old models of multilateralism aren’t working. But even leaders who still believe thatis ultimately the most effective and most secure way to do things lamented, one after another, that they are still waiting for the emergence of such a fresh approach.

This is where most conversations about multilateralism tend to end up. The very things that make it strong — many voices, many backgrounds, many diverse priorities — also make it, and the United Nations itself, almost impossible to wrangle. Many speakers this week have seized upon precisely that kind of modernization across the board — what Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the president of Guyana, called “enlightened multilateralism.” To nations like his, that notion would represent a more substantive inclusion, a world in which they are not simply partners but equal partners — not just being a member of the club of nations, but helping to run the clubhouse.

UN General Assembly Global Leaders International Relations Diplomacy World Issues

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Syria has a new foreign minister as prime minister names his CabinetSyria’s new prime minister has named his Cabinet with a new foreign minister. Sabbagh was a deputy to former Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who was appointed the vice president for foreign and information policies.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Outlook gloomy as world leaders gather in New York for U.N. General AssemblyThe General Assembly approved the summit's main outcome document — a 42-page “Pact of the Future” — on Sunday morning with a bang of the gavel.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Protests expected as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu heads to NYC for U.N. General AssemblyThe prime minister's flight had been delayed been delayed due to the ongoing fight between Israel and Hezbollah.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Protests expected as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu heads to NYC for U.N. General AssemblyThe prime minister's flight had been delayed been delayed due to the ongoing fight between Israel and Hezbollah.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Secret Service’s next challenge: Keeping scores of world leaders safe at the UN General AssemblyBy MICHAEL R. SISAK UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Below United Nations headquarters, a state-of-the-art security post dubbed the “Brain Center” hums with activity on the eve of next week&…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Watch Live: Biden delivers final speech to U.N. General Assembly as president'I know many look at the world today and see difficulties and react with despair,' President Biden said. 'But I do not.'

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »