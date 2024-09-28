Wordle Triumph: Beating the Bot on a Spooky Sunday

We’ve reached the last Sunday of September. The final weekend of the month. Only one more day until October’s resplendent leafy bounty. Halloween is just around the corner. Spooky times ahead!Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle s with Wordle Bot

I picked DINER because I was trying to do something food related, inspired by today’s Strands puzzle. It ended up being a great first guess, but I botched things on my second. I should have picked REACH according to Wordle Bot. That would have eliminated a lot more options. Alas, I was hoping CIDER would be the answer because it’s such a perfect autumnal word. I guessed WIDER next, still to no avail. Thankfully, with four words remaining, RIDER ended up being the Wordle.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day., which also means"to ride" or"to travel on horseback.

