Women Spill Their Secrets: Shocking Truths About What They Keep From Men

They didn't hold anything back, and got candid about everything they've kept from men over the years. Their secrets ranged from pretty harsh to very valid, but above all, extremely eye-opening."I do not share really private, explicit things about my partner and I with my friends. It's private and intimate for a reason, and should be kept as such unless discussed.""Same — I have known people who will go into great detail about their sex lives, but I do not.
"I don’t put effort into my appearance to attract attention from men . I do it because it feels like putting on armor, another layer of protection against being vulnerable. There’s also a sense of being intimidating and 'above reproach' that feels safe — like, you can try to critique me, but not my appearance.""How much I actually cry. Sad? Cry. Angry? Cry. Super happy? Tears of joy.
"How insecure I can be, my self-doubt, and how much I care. In my past, men don’t handle my sensitivity very well."
Women's Secrets Relationships Gender Differences Female Perspective Social Norms
