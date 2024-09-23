Women Spill Their Secrets: Shocking Truths About What They Keep From Men

They didn't hold anything back, and got candid about everything they've kept from men over the years. Their secrets ranged from pretty harsh to very valid, but above all, extremely eye-opening."I do not share really private, explicit things about my partner and I with my friends. It's private and intimate for a reason, and should be kept as such unless discussed.""Same — I have known people who will go into great detail about their sex lives, but I do not.

"I don’t put effort into my appearance to attract attention from men . I do it because it feels like putting on armor, another layer of protection against being vulnerable. There’s also a sense of being intimidating and 'above reproach' that feels safe — like, you can try to critique me, but not my appearance.""How much I actually cry. Sad? Cry. Angry? Cry. Super happy? Tears of joy.

"How insecure I can be, my self-doubt, and how much I care. In my past, men don’t handle my sensitivity very well."

Women's Secrets Relationships Gender Differences Female Perspective Social Norms

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blood and Secrets Spill During Wedding Season in ‘The Perfect Couple’ Trailer'The Perfect Couple' premieres on Netflix on September 5 with Nicole Kidman leading the cast of the soapy drama series about love, money, and murder.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Morticians Spill The Creepy, Sad, And Uncomfortable Secrets No One KnowsThis article delves into the often-hidden realities of the mortuary and funeral home industry. Morticians and embalmers reveal shocking truths about their work, including accidental injuries to deceased individuals during embalming, the graphic nature of the process, and the challenges they face handling bodies unprepared for funerary rites.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

19 Secrets Women Keep From Men'The number of sexual partners I've had. Reap the benefits, babe.'

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Fossil Fuel Industry Disproportionately Harms Low-Income Women, Women of ColorSix key issues impacting women are highlighted in a new report, including health outcomes and environmental racism.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Transphobia in Women’s Sports Is Dangerous for All WomenMore Than A Magazine, A Movement

Source: MsMagazine - 🏆 378. / 59 Read more »

Older Women Give Advice To Women In Their 20sAnd remember: always wear sunscreen.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »