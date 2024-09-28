Woman Who Rescued Man From Drowning Gets New Home Thanks to GoFundMe

David Chiu is a staff writer, Human Interest , for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.then Veronica Marin came to the rescue and pulled him out, before immediately returning to her car, where her three kids were waiting

Viral Burger King Employee Who Worked 27 Years Without Days Off Fulfills a 'Beautiful Dream' Thanks to Donations “She first asked if I had kids in the back, which I didn't, thankfully," recalls Pederson. "But she said, 'You're getting out.' ” He later tracked down Marin via Facebook, and the two had a reunion at a fire station four days after the incident, where he learned that the single mom, who works two jobs while raising her three children, suffered a back injury in December.

“I really wanted to kind of take it under my wing and made sure we weren't profited in any way,” adds Piña. “And at the end of all this, we just get to see Veronica smile and Brian's dream of making this all happen come about. So we just did everything at cost.”

Rescue Drowning Gofundme New Home Kindness

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



people / 🏆 712. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacksonville Jaguars Doug Pederson sounds off on not closing the gameThe Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't close it out against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Head coach Doug Pederson sounded off on it.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Jacksonville Jaguars Doug Pederson compares offense to better version of itselfThe Jacksonville Jaguars offense is among the worst in the league this season. Is Doug Pederson comparing it to 2024?

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Jacksonville Jaguars Doug Pederson shares Shad Khan's sentiments on winningJacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan wants to win now. Head coach Doug Pederson agrees. Achieving that goal on the field will be a different story.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

South Florida woman made stronger by life's battles is now helping othersBelinda Knox founded Woman 2 Woman to help change lives.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson speaks before Buffalo Bills gameWhat did Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson have to say on Saturday ahead of the Buffalo Bills game?

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Pederson hits an early homer as the Diamondbacks blank the Brewers 5-0Joc Pederson, Jose Herrera and Ketel Marte homered, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 to maintain their position in the NL wild-card standings. Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly struck out six while pitching five innings of two-hit ball.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »